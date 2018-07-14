Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #099 – Promare and Premieres at Anime Expo 2018

By

Evan is back from Anime Expo, so he and David recap the news and premieres from the huge convention, including the Gundam live-action movie, Promare, Gridman, and Sirius the Jaeger, and the games that David has been playing in the meantime (spoilers: it's more Fate/Grand Order). In the questions segment, the hosts muse about their dream retro anime remakes. Topics include: Benedict Cumberbatch as Amuro Ray, 3DCG Kamina, and two-million-dollar remake ideas.

Runtime: 

Direct Download

RSS Feed

iTunes

Stitcher

Google Music

Send us Feedback!

Join our Discord server!

More episodes

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
  • David is playing Fate/Grand Order again for the anniversary event.
  • David is playing Umineko.
  • Evan went to Anime Expo 2018. Topics:
    • Gundam live-action movie
    • Promare, Trigger’s new show
    • Trigger’s Patreon
    • Go Nagai’s Cutie Honey Universe panel
    • Premieres: Cells at Work, Gridman, and Sirius the Jaeger
  • Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan, David
  • Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
  • David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.
blog comments powered by Disqus