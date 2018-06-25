Ani-Gamers Podcast #098 – E3 is Every Day with Miranda Sanchez

IGN’s Miranda Sanchez (@HavokRose) joins Evan and David to recap some of their favorite announcements and demos from E3 2018. Evan gushes about Smash Ultimate, David has a lot of Kojima thoughts about Death Stranding, Miranda is ready for more Halo and Kingdom Hearts, and much more. Plus a bit of anime news about Rose of Versailles and Kill la Kill. Topics include: Waluigi is a beautiful man, Kojima dating sims, and Netflix Light & Ryuk as playable characters.

Show Notes