Ani-Gamers Podcast #098 – E3 is Every Day with Miranda Sanchez

IGN’s Miranda Sanchez (@HavokRose) joins Evan and David to recap some of their favorite announcements and demos from E3 2018. Evan gushes about Smash Ultimate, David has a lot of Kojima thoughts about Death Stranding, Miranda is ready for more Halo and Kingdom Hearts, and much more. Plus a bit of anime news about Rose of Versailles and Kill la Kill. Topics include: Waluigi is a beautiful man, Kojima dating sims, and Netflix Light & Ryuk as playable characters.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- We talk E3. Topics:
- Miranda describes what it’s like to cover E3
- My Hero: One’s Justice (trailer)
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (trailer + lots of gameplay minutiae)
- Jump Force (trailer)
- Halo Infinite (trailer)
- The Last of Us Part II (trailer)
- Knights and Bikes (Kickstarter page, trailer)
- Wattam and Donut County (combined video about both from IGN)
- Resident Evil 2 remake (trailer)
- Fallout 76 (trailer)
- Cyberpunk 2077 (trailer)
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers, Miranda
- Mastodon: Evan, David
- Dave is writing about games for Polygon.
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.
- Check out Miranda's writing on IGN and her posts on Instagram.
- Evan and Miranda will be at Anime Expo 2018!