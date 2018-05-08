Ani-Gamers Podcast #096 – Go Nagai Invented Cell Phones

Evan and David finally get around to properly discussing Devilman Crybaby, now that everybody else has finally stopped talking about it and they both finished it. Plus, a little send-off to Ghibli founder Isao Takahata, who passed away a few weeks ago, some Life is Strange and Bloodborne talk, and the long-awaited answer to which host is the seme and which is the uke. Topics include: “wowsers,” The Ikuhater, and K-pop Ryo.

Show Notes