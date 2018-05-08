Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #096 – Go Nagai Invented Cell Phones

Akira and Ryo from Devilman Crybaby standing next to each other in an airport while Ryo looks at his cell phone

Evan and David finally get around to properly discussing Devilman Crybaby, now that everybody else has finally stopped talking about it and they both finished it. Plus, a little send-off to Ghibli founder Isao Takahata, who passed away a few weeks ago, some Life is Strange and Bloodborne talk, and the long-awaited answer to which host is the seme and which is the uke. Topics include: “wowsers,” The Ikuhater, and K-pop Ryo.

Show Notes

  • Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
  • Isao Takahata passed away a few weeks ago! Evan talks about why he’s such a big fan of the Ghibli co-founder.
  • Evan finished Life is Strange.
  • David is playing Bloodborne.
  • We chat about Devilman Crybaby and whether it’s our Anime of the Year 2018 yet.
  • We namedrop a few notable anime creators throughout the episode: Isao Takahata, Masaaki Yuasa, Eunyoung Choi, Go Nagai, Osamu Tezuka, and Kunihiko Ikuhara.
  • Twitter: Evan, DavidAni-Gamers
  • MastodonEvan, David
  • Evan made a “fighting game visual novel” called Friendship Fighter for a game jam!
  • Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
  • David is streaming every weekend on his Twitch channel.
