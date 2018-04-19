Ani-Gamers Podcast #095 – The Ballad of Harmagedon Joe

Evan and David welcome back the AGP’s reigning bad ’80s anime champion Stephen McAuliffe to talk about the legendary apocalyptic psychic action movie Harmagedon (a.k.a. Genma Wars) at the request of friend of the podcast Vinnie Averello. The trio marvels at both the nonsensical plot of the movie itself and Central Park Media’s extremely powerful English dub. Topics include: Street Fighter diversity, “American Indian,” and psyonic racism.

