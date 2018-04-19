Ani-Gamers Podcast #095 – The Ballad of Harmagedon Joe

Evan and David welcome back the AGP’s reigning bad ’80s anime champion Stephen McAuliffe to talk about the legendary apocalyptic psychic action movie Harmagedon (a.k.a. Genma Wars) at the request of friend of the podcast Vinnie Averello. The trio marvels at both the nonsensical plot of the movie itself and Central Park Media’s extremely powerful English dub. Topics include: Street Fighter diversity, “American Indian,” and psyonic racism.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- The boys talk Harmagedon (1983), directed by Rintaro with character designs by Katsuhiro Otomo, produced at Madhouse, and based on the manga Genma Wars by Shotaro Ishinomori and Kazumasa Hirai.
- It’s out of print but you can still find it for pretty cheap on Amazon.
- Check out some of the actually great animation from this movie!
