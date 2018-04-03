Ani-Gamers Podcast #094 – The PUBG Of Arcade Sticks

This episode Evan and David talk Celeste and David’s new PS4 (he's playing Bloodborne), the parties and wacky indie games of the Game Developers Conference, game dev unionization efforts, and their most anticipated Spring 2018 anime. Topics include: The Daily Isin Dose, the Ed Chavez anime, and Godwin's Law but for game streamers and slurs.
Runtime:
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Evan finished Celeste.
- David got a PS4 and now he’s playing Bloodborne.
- Evan is watching Turn A Gundam.
- Evan name-drops One Hour One Life, which everybody should go play right now.
- News
- Evan was hanging around the Game Developers Conference
- Parties
- That Party
- Witchball
- E-Cheese Zone
- Alt Ctrl Party: Evan posted a thread on Twitter about the games he played.
- 1000 Button Project by Amanda Hudgins
- Wobble Garden by Robin Baumgarten
- Choosatron by Jerry Belich
- 8-Player NES Controller by Patrick LeMieux
- Yoko Taro gave a talk and took off the mask.
- Evan went to Lost Levels.
- Game workers are trying to unionize!
- Spring 2018 anime
- Golden Kamui
- Legend of the Galactic Heroes
- Cutey Honey Universe
- Captain Tsubasa
- Gegege no Kitaro
- Lupin Part V
- Megalo Box
- Magical Girl Site
- Hisone and Masotan
- Hinamatsuri
- Piano Forest
- Oshiri Tantei
- Gurazeni
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network): Evan, David
- Check out our interview with staff from ReLIFE.
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time. He also has an article about Studio Trigger up on Anime News Network!
- David is streaming every weekend on his new Twitch channel.