Ani-Gamers Podcast #094 – The PUBG Of Arcade Sticks

E-Cheese Zone, one of the games at “That Party.”

This episode Evan and David talk Celeste and David’s new PS4 (he's playing Bloodborne), the parties and wacky indie games of the Game Developers Conference, game dev unionization efforts, and their most anticipated Spring 2018 anime. Topics include: The Daily Isin Dose, the Ed Chavez anime, and Godwin's Law but for game streamers and slurs.

Show Notes