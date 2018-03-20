Ani-Gamers Podcast #093 – Neo Yokio’s Three Most Eligible Bachelors

Jersey Boy Evan and New Yorker David bring in guest Rickie Sherman to talk Neo Yokio, the inscrutable vanity anime co-production from Vampire Weekend lead singer Ezra Koenig. But first, a recap of Evan’s weekend with Studio Trigger at Genericon 2018 and some Boogiepop news. Topics include: Kim and Kanye’s favorite anime, the pineapple on pizza of anime, and a shockingly sincere discussion of race and class in America. Production note: Rickie’s mic was having some issues, so apologies for the crappy quality. I tried my best to clean it up in post!

