Ani-Gamers Podcast #092 – Fate/stay under the kotatsu

Evan and David recap some anime news, including Crunchyroll streaming The Garden of Sinners, the incredibly cool staff for next season’s Hisone to Masotan, and Genericon 2018’s Trigger guests. Then the hosts talk Darling in the Franxx, Today’s Menu for the Emiya Family, more Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and the latest indie darling platformer, Celeste. Plus questions about video game nostalgia and ambitious anime adaptations. Topics include: Animal Crossing anarchy, Hideo Kojima’s Wikipedia binges, and volcel sacrifices.

Show Notes