Ani-Gamers Podcast #091 – Best of 2017 with Nate Ming

The hosts look back on the best anime, manga and video games of last year, including Zelda, NieR, Land of the Lustrous, and In This Corner of the World, with guest Nate Ming from Crunchyroll. Plus listener questions and lots of pontificating on the nature of Best-of lists. Topics include: fancy root beer glasses, nuclear takes, and Shigesato Itoi’s Mother starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Show Notes

