Ani-Gamers Podcast #091 – Best of 2017 with Nate Ming

The hosts look back on the best anime, manga and video games of last year, including Zelda, NieR, Land of the Lustrous, and In This Corner of the World, with guest Nate Ming from Crunchyroll. Plus listener questions and lots of pontificating on the nature of Best-of lists. Topics include: fancy root beer glasses, nuclear takes, and Shigesato Itoi’s Mother starring Jennifer Lawrence.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Edited by: Sam Wolfe
- Topics
- Video Games: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, NieR: Automata, Yakuza 0, Night in the Woods, Doki Doki Literature Club
- Manga: Golden Kamuy, Land of the Lustrous, The Promised Neverland, Delicious in Dungeon
- Anime: In This Corner of the World, Little Witch Academia, Land of the Lustrous, Made in Abyss, Kizumonogatari Part 3, Kemono Friends, Dragon Ball Super.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Nate, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network): Evan, David
- Nate is launching his martial arts comic, Shaw City Strikers, around Q1 or Q2 this year!
- Check out our 2017 Staff Picks, Evan’s review of Mary and the Witch’s Flower, and our interview with staff from Yuri!!! on Ice.
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time. He also has a new article about Studio Trigger up on Anime News Network!
- David’s got an article about YU-NO on his blog.