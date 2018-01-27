Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #090 – The Yuasa Disrespecter

There’s lots of anime and games to talk about this episode as Evan and David discuss the baffling Nintendo Labo cardboard accessory system, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, the absurd comedy of gdgd men’s party and Pop Team Epic, and of course, Devilman Crybaby. In the questions segment, the hosts give some advice on how to avoid feeling inadequate about the amount of anime you’ve seen. Topics include: Nintendo Labo vs. Metal Gear Acid; the gdgdverse; and Decoy Octopus, master of disguise.

Show Notes

