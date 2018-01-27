Ani-Gamers Podcast #090 – The Yuasa Disrespecter

There’s lots of anime and games to talk about this episode as Evan and David discuss the baffling Nintendo Labo cardboard accessory system, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, the absurd comedy of gdgd men’s party and Pop Team Epic, and of course, Devilman Crybaby. In the questions segment, the hosts give some advice on how to avoid feeling inadequate about the amount of anime you’ve seen. Topics include: Nintendo Labo vs. Metal Gear Acid; the gdgdverse; and Decoy Octopus, master of disguise.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Edited by: Sam Wolfe
- Topics
- Nintendo is making cardboard Switch accessories?
- Evan is playing Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker.
- David is replaying Castlevania: Symphony of the Night.
- gdgd men’s party is bringing back the genius of gdgd Fairies and we’re extremely happy about it.
- Pop Team Epic is experimental absurdist comedy. It rules.
- We haven’t finished watching Devilman Crybaby yet but we like it a lot so far.
- Check out our 2017 Staff Picks and Evan’s review of Mary and the Witch’s Flower.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network): Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David’s got an article about YU-NO on his blog.