Ani-Gamers Podcast #089 – Flat Earth Anime

Evan and David are back for the new year to talk about their favorite anime from Fall 2017, their most anticipated anime from Winter 2018 (although they forgot a couple big ones!), and Kim-Jong Un’s favorite manga. Plus an important Kyoto Animation confession. Topics include: Kino’s Journey is Windwaker, the prequel to Boss Baby, and raw milk idols.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Topics
- Kim-Jong Un liked manga when he was younger.
- Fall 2017 anime: Land of the Lustrous, Zodiac War, Kino’s Journey: The Beautiful World
- Bonus: Some Made in Abyss talk
- Winter 2017 anime: A Place Further than the Universe, Pop Team Epic (actually it’s on almost everything now: Crunchyroll, HIDIVE, and FUNimation), Darling in the Franxx, Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card, Violet Evergarden (check out Evan’s writeup of the first episode)
- We forgot to mention Devilman Crybaby and gdgd Men’s Party, we humbly beg your forgiveness, dear listeners.
- David namedrops “Meguka” and Evan still has no idea what that is.
- Evan throws in an embarrassingly specific reference to this Flat Earth YouTube video.
- Evan wrote a review of Space Adventure Cobra: The Movie for Ani-Gamers!
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network): Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David’s got a new article about YU-NO on his blog.