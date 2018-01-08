Ani-Gamers Podcast #089 – Flat Earth Anime

From the 2013 JAXA/NASA collaboration anime.

Evan and David are back for the new year to talk about their favorite anime from Fall 2017, their most anticipated anime from Winter 2018 (although they forgot a couple big ones!), and Kim-Jong Un’s favorite manga. Plus an important Kyoto Animation confession. Topics include: Kino’s Journey is Windwaker, the prequel to Boss Baby, and raw milk idols.

Show Notes