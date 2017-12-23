Skip to main content

Ani-Gamers Podcast #088 – Being Yoko Taro with Natasha (@illegenes)

At long last, the NieR: Automata show has arrived! David and Evan sit down with their buddy Natasha (@illegenes on Twitter) from Isn’t It Electrifying and Crunchyroll News to discuss the game’s multiple playthroughs and fan-favorite characters, as well as the indelible charm of its creator, Yoko Taro. Topics include: getting owned by Yoko Taro, 9S’s pineapple pizza preferences, and Evan’s bad NieR opinions.

