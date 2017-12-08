Ani-Gamers Podcast #087 – EA’s Going to Video Game Rehab

We had to postpone our NieR: Automata episode due to scheduling problems, but there’s a lot of news for Evan and David to go over in the meantime, like the Batman Ninja trailer, Nobuhiro Watsuki being a pedophile, and EA’s Battlefront 2 loot box shenanigans. Then it’s time for David to actually watch anime for once: In This Corner of the World, Fate: Apocrypha, and Fate/stay night: Heaven’s Feel. And at the very end: a special call for our listeners to help defend Net Neutrality! Topics include: Who's That Pedophile?, Duke Nukem the Fate servant, and the fact that Phos from Land of the Lustrous is just Gem Akko.
Show Notes
- News
- Batman Ninja trailer
- Gunsmith Cats Blu-ray Kickstarter
- Nobuhiro Watsuki (Rurouni Kenshin) charged with possession of child pornography
- EA got owned trying to launch loot boxes in Star Wars: Battlefront 2 and now the government is on the case.
- Topics
- In This Corner of the World
- Fate: Apocrypha
- Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel Part 1
- Help us protect Net Neutrality and the open Internet by visiting Battle for the Net and sending messages to your elected officials. The FCC votes on December 14 to overturn the protections guaranteeing a free and open Internet, protections that allow Ani-Gamers to deliver content to you without charging extra for faster speeds.