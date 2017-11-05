Ani-Gamers Podcast #086 – Most Wanted Gamer

Evan and David discuss the biggest gaming news of the decade: the CIA’s release of Osama bin Laden’s personal files, including a bunch of downloaded video games. Then it’s time to talk Super Mario Odyssey, the Super NES Classic (David’s playing Donkey Kong Country), and the currently airing TV anime Juni Taisen – Zodiac War (based on a novel by the Monogatari series’s Nisioisin). Topics include: Bomb Home, the bin Laden walking simulator; millionaire teenage Vine stars who are younger than the Gamecube; and the Greatest Generation of Donkey Kongs.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Topics
- The CIA released the list of files from Osama bin Laden’s computer, including a bunch of video games and some anime.
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super NES Classic
- Donkey Kong Country
- Juni Taisen – Zodiac War
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network, more here): Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David writes for his own side blog, QX20XX.
- Look forward to next episode, in which we’ll chat with Elliot Page about NieR: Automata.