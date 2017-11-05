Ani-Gamers Podcast #086 – Most Wanted Gamer

Evan and David discuss the biggest gaming news of the decade: the CIA’s release of Osama bin Laden’s personal files, including a bunch of downloaded video games. Then it’s time to talk Super Mario Odyssey, the Super NES Classic (David’s playing Donkey Kong Country), and the currently airing TV anime Juni Taisen – Zodiac War (based on a novel by the Monogatari series’s Nisioisin). Topics include: Bomb Home, the bin Laden walking simulator; millionaire teenage Vine stars who are younger than the Gamecube; and the Greatest Generation of Donkey Kongs.

Show Notes