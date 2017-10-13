Ani-Gamers Podcast #085 – Talking TRIGGER with Studio PR Tattun

Evan and David are joined by Tatsuru Tatemoto, a.k.a. Tattun, PR rep for anime studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, Inferno Cop) to talk about what it's like to be an American working for an anime studio, the charms of Little Witch Academia’s new TV series, and gaming in Japan. Then we answer listener questions about Trigger’s mascot Trigger-chan and the influences for Little Witch. Topics include: debates over Nendoroid panties, the real-life Turning Girls, and Costco pizza. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast do not represent Studio Trigger or its partners or affiliates.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Topics
- What's it like to work for Studio Trigger in Japan? Tattun gives us the scoop.
- At one point we talk about Turning Girls, the incredible lo-fi comedy anime shorts produced by non-animator staff at Trigger. Go watch it if you haven’t!
- Little Witch Academia is all up now on Netflix.
- Tattun talks about gaming in Japan and his Overwatch mains.
- Check out the latest ads from Aniplex for Trigger’s upcoming series Darling in the Franxx, featuring mechanical designs from Shigeto Koyama (Heroman, Inferno Cop) and action directing from Trigger’s Hiroyuki Imaishi (Kill la Kill, Gurren Lagann)!
