Ani-Gamers Podcast #085 – Talking TRIGGER with Studio PR Tattun

Evan and David are joined by Tatsuru Tatemoto, a.k.a. Tattun, PR rep for anime studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Little Witch Academia, Inferno Cop) to talk about what it's like to be an American working for an anime studio, the charms of Little Witch Academia’s new TV series, and gaming in Japan. Then we answer listener questions about Trigger’s mascot Trigger-chan and the influences for Little Witch. Topics include: debates over Nendoroid panties, the real-life Turning Girls, and Costco pizza. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast do not represent Studio Trigger or its partners or affiliates.

Show Notes