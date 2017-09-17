Ani-Gamers Podcast #084 – We Never Mario Party Anymore

Evan and David go over the news from the Nintendo Direct; get unexpectedly excited for the upcoming Studio Trigger/A-1 Pictures anime Darling in the Frankxx; confess their sometimes mixed feelings on Code Geass and its spin-off, Akito the Exiled; and delve into the psychological horror visual novel Tokyo Dark. Topics include: Mario's nipples, Battle Royale the movie but with Kirby, and Evan's old MythWear Rurouni Kenshin messenger bag.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Topics
- Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Odyssey, Kirby: Battle Royale, Octopath Traveler
- Darling in the Frankxx's staff got revealed back in July but Evan just found out about it. Whoops!
- Re:CREATORS
- Code Geass, Code Geass: Akito the Exiled
- Tokyo Dark
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network, more here): Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David writes for his own side blog, QX20XX.