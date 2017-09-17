Ani-Gamers Podcast #084 – We Never Mario Party Anymore

Evan and David go over the news from the Nintendo Direct; get unexpectedly excited for the upcoming Studio Trigger/A-1 Pictures anime Darling in the Frankxx; confess their sometimes mixed feelings on Code Geass and its spin-off, Akito the Exiled; and delve into the psychological horror visual novel Tokyo Dark. Topics include: Mario's nipples, Battle Royale the movie but with Kirby, and Evan's old MythWear Rurouni Kenshin messenger bag.

