Ani-Gamers Podcast #083 – It’s Pronounced “Ryuk”

Con season is officially over for our hosts, so Evan "The Teflon Criminal" Minto and David "The Content God" Estrella are back to catch you all up on Crunchyroll Expo, David's Nintendo Switch escapades, and the greatest live-action anime adaptation of all time: the Netflix Death Note movie. Topics include: anime TED talks, "sleep is the key to strong thought," and the horniest Nintendo system.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Topics
- Evan went to Crunchyroll Expo.
- David bought a Switch and he's playing Splatoon 2 and Sonic Mania.
- Both of them watched the live-action Death Note movie on Netflix.
- Jesus Christ Super Saiyan, the YouTube video Evan looks up during the show.
- Twitter: Evan, David, Ani-Gamers
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network, more here): Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine and his side blog Anime Burger Time.
- David writes for his own side blog, QX20XX.