Ani-Gamers Podcast #083 – It’s Pronounced “Ryuk”

Con season is officially over for our hosts, so Evan "The Teflon Criminal" Minto and David "The Content God" Estrella are back to catch you all up on Crunchyroll Expo, David's Nintendo Switch escapades, and the greatest live-action anime adaptation of all time: the Netflix Death Note movie. Topics include: anime TED talks, "sleep is the key to strong thought," and the horniest Nintendo system.

Show Notes