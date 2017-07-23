Ani-Gamers Podcast #081 – The Mii Zone

Your soft boys David and Evan are back to talk about No Man's Sky's insane ARG for its upcoming update, Splatoon 2, My Hero Academia, their disdain for TV anime, and Genocidal Organ. Plus listener questions about superpowers and real-life violence. Topics include: No Man’s Content, the horniness of Kaiji, and ＧＡＭＥＲＳ.

Show Notes