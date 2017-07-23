Ani-Gamers Podcast #081 – The Mii Zone

Your soft boys David and Evan are back to talk about No Man's Sky's insane ARG for its upcoming update, Splatoon 2, My Hero Academia, their disdain for TV anime, and Genocidal Organ. Plus listener questions about superpowers and real-life violence. Topics include: No Man’s Content, the horniness of Kaiji, and ＧＡＭＥＲＳ.
Show Notes
- No Man's Sky is about to drop another update and Hello Games is teasing it with an elaborate ARG.
- Evan played Splatoon 2 but hasn't bought it yet.
- David is watching My Hero Academia.
- Neither of them is watching much new TV anime, and it turns out it's because TV IS BAD.
- Evan watched Genocidal Organ, part of the Project Itoh anime movies.
- You can watch Blue Fire (aka Blue Blazes) on Viki!
