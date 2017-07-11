Ani-Gamers Podcast #080 – Live Studio Audience at Anime Expo 2017

Evan and David were at the same convention and actually carved out some time to podcast together! In this episode, recorded on Saturday night (Day 1) of Anime Expo, the hosts sit down with guests Natasha (of Isn't It Electrifying) and Peter Fobian (of Crunchyroll and Anime Feminist) to discuss the con thus far, including events for Yuri!!! on Ice, Cardcaptor Sakura, and Welcome to the Ballroom. Also the recording was definitely a little ... bad, but we did our best to balance the audio. Topics include: 7-hour lines, Fate/Cartoon Girlfriend, and the Miles Davis of EDM druids.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- The crowds and the location are super annoying at AX.
- David went to the AniSong World Matsuri, aka the idol concerts.
- Evan went to the Mari Iijima (Macross's Minmay) concert.
- Natasha and Peter went to the Production I.G panel. They talk about Ancien and the Magic Tablet, Kuroko's Basketball, and B: The Beginning.
- Evan went to the Sayo Yamamoto and Mitsuro Kubo (Yuri!!! on Ice) panel.
- Evan, Natasha, and Peter went to the Welcome to the Ballroom panel.
- Natasha and Peter went to the Cardcaptor Sakura premiere.
