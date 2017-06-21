Ani-Gamers Podcast #079 – The Real Colossus Is the Controls

By

Evan and David go over the latest news from E3 plus the big Pluto anime announcement, then discuss Tokyo Mirage Sessions and Blue Blazes before answering listener emails about anime conventions and their favorite music. Topics include: self-owns, The Gamer Zone, and Mugen on Switch.

Show Notes

