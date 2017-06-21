Ani-Gamers Podcast #079 – The Real Colossus Is the Controls

Evan and David go over the latest news from E3 plus the big Pluto anime announcement, then discuss Tokyo Mirage Sessions and Blue Blazes before answering listener emails about anime conventions and their favorite music. Topics include: self-owns, The Gamer Zone, and Mugen on Switch.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Pluto is getting an anime!
- A bunch of E3 news:
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Battlefront 2
- Shadow of the Colossus remake on PS4
- Super Mario Odyssey
- A Kirby game on Switch
- Metroid Prime 4 on Switch
- Metroid: Samus Returns
- A core Pokémon game on Switch
- Rocket League on Switch
- David is playing Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
- Evan is watching Blue Blazes (Aoi Honoo) even though it's tragically still unlicensed.
- Bands mentioned by the hosts in the questions segment:
- Boris
- Minus the Bear
- Kishida Kyoudan & The Akeboshi Rockets
- Sloan
- Jellyfish (Puffy's cover of "Joining a Fanclub" is ... interesting)
- Superdrag
- Mastodon (new decentralized social network — it's pretty cool!): Evan, David
- Evan writes for Otaku USA Magazine.
- Read David's blog post about Fate: Grand Order on his Tumblr.
- Evan started a new blog for Anime Burger Time.
- David and Evan are both attending Anime Expo 2017.