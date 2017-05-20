Ani-Gamers Podcast #078 – Revolcel Volcelot

Evan and David are back (on time for once!) to talk about Mamoru Hosoda's upcoming anime movie Mirai, Code Geass, Super Mario RPG, and KonoSuba. Topics include: ARMS vs. feet, learning to read by playing video games, and volcel inspirations.
Show Notes
- Opening/Ending Song: "Blues Machine" by Scott Gratton
- Mamoru Hosoda is making a new movie.
- David bought all of Code Geass on Blu-ray for $20 and Evan's angry about it.
- Evan is practicing Japanese with memorization app Memrise.
- David is replaying Super Mario RPG.
- David is reading a bunch of light novels, including KonoSuba. It's anime Always Sunny.
