Come See My Panels, Plus Studio Trigger, at Genericon 2018!

David and I are headed to Troy, NY next weekend, March 2-4, for our annual visit to Genericon, the convention I used to staff during college. I’m hosting three of my own panels, but also, like last year, I’m the liason for the con’s guests, who hail from none other than anime studio Trigger ( Kill la Kill , Little Witch Academia , Darling in the Franxx ). This year it’s a slightly different group, however: studio president Masahiko Otsuka, producer Kazuya Masumoto, and star animator Takafumi Hori (check out our interview with Hori and some other Trigger folks from AnimeNEXT 2015). Genericon is a relatively small convention, so it’s a nice chance to get up close and personal with these incredible artists. If you can attend, I highly recommend it!

I’ve listed both my panels and Trigger’s events below. I’d love to attend other events but who knows if I’ll have any time. You should be able to at least me at all of these (and probably David too)!